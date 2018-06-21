 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump attacks ‘crooked Hillary Clinton’ for public statements on immigration crisis

share

Source:

Associated Press

"Lock her up" the crowds chanted in response at a rally in Duluth.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

LIVE: It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:22
3
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


4
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

'It's a happy day' - Political leaders give well wishes to Jacinda Ardern who's in hospital to give birth to her first child

5

ManaBus and Naked Bus to cease services in mid-July

00:47
Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks

Watch: Confronting drone vision show muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks.

01:14
Curtis met Auckland students today, before he is recognised at the Kea World Class New Zealand Awards tonight.

Watch: 'It defines my purpose' - Hollywood star Cliff Curtis explains his passion for telling Māori stories

"On-screen in Hollywood, I used to be defined by the colour of my skin," Curtis said in Auckland today.


03:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

02:30
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

00:30
State Highway 1 is closed between Whangarei and the Bay of Islands.

Watch: Drivers navigate flooded Northland roads as deluge hits near Whangārei

State Highway 1 is closed in between Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 