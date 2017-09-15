President Trump arrives in Florida to assess Hurricane Irma destruction

Source:
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida to assess the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.
His visit comes a day after Florida police launched a criminal investigation into a nursing home where eight patients died after the centre lost power and its air conditioning during a heat wave.
Trump thanked emergency services and acknowledged the progress made to get the state operational again.
The death toll from Irma now stands at 81 with hard hit Caribbean islands accounting for more than half of the fatalities.
