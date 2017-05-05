President Trump approves arms for Syrian Kurds for fight to capture ISIS stronghold of Raqqa

The Trump administration announced overnight it will arm Syria's Kurdish fighters "as necessary" to recapture the key ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, despite intense opposition from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Kurds as terrorists.

President Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

The decision is meant to accelerate the Raqqa operation but undermines the Turkish government's view that the Syrian Kurdish group known as the YPG is an extension of a Kurdish terrorist organisation that operates in Turkey.

Washington is eager to retake Raqqa, arguing that it is a haven for ISIS operatives to plan attacks on the West.

Dana W. White, the Pentagon's chief spokeswoman, said in a written statement that President Donald Trump authorised the arms yesterday.

His approval gives the Pentagon the go-ahead to "equip Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces as necessary to ensure a clear victory over ISIS" in Raqqa, said White, who was traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Europe.

The US sees the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, as its most effective battlefield partner against ISIS in northern and eastern Syria. White said they're "the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future".

While White did not mention the kinds of arms to be provided to the Kurds, other officials had indicated in recent days that 120mm mortars, machines guns, ammunition and light armoured vehicles were possibilities. They said the US would not provide artillery or surface-to-air missiles.