 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


President Trump approves arms for Syrian Kurds for fight to capture ISIS stronghold of Raqqa

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration announced overnight it will arm Syria's Kurdish fighters "as necessary" to recapture the key ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, despite intense opposition from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Kurds as terrorists.

Our US Correspondent says the bill will overhaul healthcare in the US.

President Donald Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

The decision is meant to accelerate the Raqqa operation but undermines the Turkish government's view that the Syrian Kurdish group known as the YPG is an extension of a Kurdish terrorist organisation that operates in Turkey.

Washington is eager to retake Raqqa, arguing that it is a haven for ISIS operatives to plan attacks on the West.

Dana W. White, the Pentagon's chief spokeswoman, said in a written statement that President Donald Trump authorised the arms yesterday.

His approval gives the Pentagon the go-ahead to "equip Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces as necessary to ensure a clear victory over ISIS" in Raqqa, said White, who was traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Europe.

The US sees the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, as its most effective battlefield partner against ISIS in northern and eastern Syria. White said they're "the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future".

While White did not mention the kinds of arms to be provided to the Kurds, other officials had indicated in recent days that 120mm mortars, machines guns, ammunition and light armoured vehicles were possibilities. They said the US would not provide artillery or surface-to-air missiles.

Officials described no firm timeline, with the American intention to provide the new weapons to the Syrian Kurds as soon as possible. A congressional aide said officials informed relevant members of Congress of the decision overnight.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

President Trump fires FBI director James Comey


01:52
2
The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.

Girl, 11, falls to her death on rapid river rider in UK theme park

03:45
3
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:40
4

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

00:15
5
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ