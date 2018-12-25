TODAY |

President Trump and Melania take children's Christmas calls

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania fielded children's telephone calls in the White House on Christmas Eve.

In a tradition going back to 1955, they were phoning to locate Santa.

Earlier in the day, the President met with his Homeland Security secretary and other officials to discuss border security issues as a partial government shutdown over his US-Mexico border wall entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

Though both sides have moved on the budget, they are not budging on the wall. The White House insisted Trump will reject any deal that does not include money for a wall or fence; Democrats held firm in their opposition to a wall or other physical barrier.

"Nothing new. Nothing new on the shutdown. Nothing new. Except we need border security," Trump told reporters at the White House.

