 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump alters story on why he fired National Security Adviser, says he knew he lied to FBI

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump changed his story today on why he fired Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, now suggesting he knew at the time that Flynn had lied to the FBI as well as to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russians during the presidential transition.

Michael Flynn, formerly one of the highest ranking officials in the United States is pleading guilty to lying the FBI about his contacts with Russia.
Source: 1 NEWS

That was a turnabout from his initial explanations that Flynn had to go because he hadn't been straight with Pence about those contacts. Lying to the FBI is a crime, and one that Flynn acknowledged Friday in pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Trump's tweet: "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!"

It's unclear now why Trump would cite lying to the FBI as a reason for firing Flynn. Doing so suggests the president knew at the time that Flynn had done something that is against the law, and therefore the investigation could not be as frivolous as he's been portraying.

It's also unclear how he would know that, if information about Russian contacts had not reached him, as he has been implying in his own defence.

Flynn left the White House in February, only acknowledging that he had given an incomplete account to Pence of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. After Trump forced Flynn out, he asked FBI Director James Comey to end the bureau's probe in the matter, according to Comey's account. Comey refused, and Trump fired him, too.

Trump has been publicly dismissive of Comey and of special counsel Robert Mueller's continuing investigation, and was often generous in his appraisal of Flynn, except to say his adviser could not stay on the job after misleading his vice president.

At the time, Pence said Trump was justified in firing Flynn because Flynn had lied to him. Neither Trump nor Pence indicated concern then that the FBI had not been told the true story.

Pence, who served as head of Trump's transition, has not publicly commented on Flynn's plea.

White House officials did not respond to questions Saturday about Trump's altered explanation as to why he fired Flynn.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Blundell and partner Trent Boult waded through the nervous 90s for 10 overs with the final wicket before finally reaching the milestone.

LIVE: Windies openers steady as Black Caps secure giant first innings lead

00:50
2
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

3
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

4

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

5

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

00:25
Blundell and partner Trent Boult waded through the nervous 90s for 10 overs with the final wicket before finally reaching the milestone.

LIVE: Windies openers steady as Black Caps secure giant first innings lead

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of day three of the Test match between NZ and West Indies in Wellington.

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 