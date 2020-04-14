President Macron extends France's coronavirus lockdown

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of France’s strict lockdown until May 11, on his third televised address to the nation on the virus crisis from the Elysee palace.

Person wearing protective mask and gloves stands in front of a closed patisserie in Paris, France. Source: Associated Press

France has been under lockdown since March 17.

Mr Macron said he sees “hopeful signs” as the spreading of the virus in the country appears to be stabilising. But he urged the French to keep respecting strict confinement rules for the moment.

Starting from May 11, schools will reopen “progressively”, he said. Restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, museums and concert halls will remain closed and no big gatherings will be allowed until mid-July, he added.

Macron acknowledged “failures and deficiencies” in a reference to the lack of masks and other equipment.

As a response to the criticism that the country has not conducted enough coronavirus tests, he promised that by May 11, all those who have symptoms will be able to get tested.

French health authorities have reported Monday a drop in numbers of people in intensive care for the fifth straight day.