'The President is in excellent health' - Trump deemed healthy in physical exam

Donald Trump's White House doctor says, "The President is in excellent health."

US President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ronny Jackson says in a statement released by the White House that Trump's physical today "went exceptionally well."

Jackson says he looks forward to proving additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.

The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital. The normally routine examination coincided with swirling questions about Trump's physical and medical fitness for office.

The president has pushed back against suggestions he's mentally unfit, declaring himself "a very stable genius."

