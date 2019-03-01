TODAY |

President George H. W. Bush's dog Sully gets new gig helping wounded military veterans

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Animals
Defence

Sully, the service dog who symbolised devotion lying by former President George H.W. Bush's flag-draped casket, has a new mission.

The 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre's dog programme to help wounded veterans yesterday.

Sully was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to "support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families."

Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class. He is now called Sully HW Bush.

Sully's Instagram account posted he looks forward to continuing his mission "as my best friend wanted me to."

The service dog was named for retired airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009.

Sully served Bush for six months until the former president died in November.

The new role will see Sully embark on tasks to help wounded war veterans and their families. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Animals
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pakistan pledges to release captive Indian fighter pilot
00:55
The US President said, "sometimes you just have to walk".

Trump fronts media over breakdown of talks with Kim Jong Un - 'sometimes you have to walk'
Critics say the meeting is pointless if nothing concrete is agreed.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un end summit early with no nuclear deal
01:40
The US President says he’s willing to accept a slower timetable for denuclearization.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un dive into details of nuclear negotiations