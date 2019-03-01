President George H. W. Bush's dog Sully gets new gig helping wounded military veterans

Sully, the service dog who symbolised devotion lying by former President George H.W. Bush's flag-draped casket, has a new mission.

The 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre's dog programme to help wounded veterans yesterday.

Sully was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to "support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families."

Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class. He is now called Sully HW Bush.

Sully's Instagram account posted he looks forward to continuing his mission "as my best friend wanted me to."

The service dog was named for retired airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009.