TODAY |

President-elect Joe Biden blames Trump for ‘domestic terrorists’ who stormed US Capitol

Source:  Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the US Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.

Source: 1 NEWS

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware,today, Biden says people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters. Rather, he says, they are “a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.”

Biden said Trump is guilty of “trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans” who voted in November.

Four dead after violent mob occupied US Capitol
Joe Biden officially next US President as electoral college votes certified despite violent protests at Capitol

Biden says the president has “made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of claw clear in everything he has done” and unleashed an “all-out attack” on the country’s democratic institutions that ultimately led to the violence yesterday.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fourteen-year-old boy arrested, charges likely, after fatal stabbing at Northland pub last night
2
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
3
New Zealand's top baby names for 2020 revealed
4
Four dead after violent mob occupied US Capitol
5
Woman dies after suspected shark attack at Waihī Beach, first in 145 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE

More charges laid after mass arrest of democracy activists in Hong Kong

Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram until the end of his presidency
01:23

Good Samaritans go to extraordinary lengths in UK to rescue deaf dog that vanished down rabbit hole

Analysis: US President Trump's rage ignites mob assault on democracy