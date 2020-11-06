President-elect Joe Biden blames Trump for ‘domestic terrorists’ who stormed US Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the US Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.

Source: 1 NEWS

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware,today, Biden says people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters. Rather, he says, they are “a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.”

Biden said Trump is guilty of “trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans” who voted in November.

