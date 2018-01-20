 

President Donald Trump committed to 'protecting life' in address to annual anti-abortion march

President Donald Trump says he's committed to building "a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished."

President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

Trump spoke today (local time) via video from the White House Rose Garden to thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered for the annual March for Life. He says he is the first president to address the gathering in its 45-year history.

The former Manhattan real estate magnate was stepping to the forefront of the movement, a significant distance from the days when he supported abortion rights. He says he changed his mind around 2011.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the march in Trump's absence.

But nearly a year into the presidency, Trump has delivered rules, policy changes — and Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Anti-abortion activists say their fight against abortion rights is in the strongest position it's been in in more than a decade.

