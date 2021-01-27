Pregnant woman one of two pedestrians killed by 17-year-old driver of allegedly stolen car

Two people have died after being struck by an allegedly stolen Landcruiser as it rolled after colliding with a truck at an intersection in Brisbane yesterday.



Police say the pedestrians died at the scene, with initial investigations suggesting the Landcruiser was being driven dangerously and collided with an oncoming truck around 5.30pm.

9 NEWS reports one of the victims was a pregnant woman aged 31.

The other victim was a 37-year-old man, while their dog is missing.

The crash happened on Finucane Drive, near Vienna Drive, at Alexandra Hills in Redland City, Brisbane.



"The driver of the alleged stolen Toyota Landcruiser, a 17-year-old boy, ran from the scene before being arrested by police nearby," police said in a statement.



He was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

9 NEWS reports after the crash, the accused tried to steal a car from a nearby property.

The homeowner tackled the boy and held him down until police arrived.

"I saw him walking across the lawn, acted like I was going to run him over, stopped, jumped out," the resident said.