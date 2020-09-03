Pregnant woman live streams her arrest for organising anti-lockdown protest in Victoria

Victoria's Shrine of Remembrance has a blunt message for anti-lockdown protestors - stay away.



The war memorial, a prominent landmark near the Melbourne CBD, was named as the hub for a "Freedom Day" rally on Saturday, with protestors planning to rebel against the city's stage-four lockdown rules.



But officials from the shrine, built to honour the men and woman who fought and died in the First World War, are telling the group to steer clear of the "sacred" site.



"Under no circumstances, ever, should the shrine be a place of protest."



"If any individuals or groups choose to express their political views, positions or ideological theories in the grounds of the shrine at any time, they are completely disrespecting the sanctity of this time-honoured space, those men and women of the Australian Defence Force who have lost their lives, and all Victorian veterans."



It comes as former reality TV contestant Fanos Panayides was identified as one of the two men arrested on Tuesday on incitement charges over Saturday's planned rally.



Panayides, who appeared on the first season of Family Food Fight in 2017, was arrested along with a 28-year-old Coburg man as part of two raids.



In a Facebook post to his 27,000 followers last Friday, Panayides named the Shrine of Remembrance as the location for the "Freedom Day" rally.



"After communication with all organisers across Australia here are the official events in each state," he wrote.



"Any other date or locations or banners are selfish f***s ruinung (sic) all the hard work of all the organisers."



The 38-year-old from Epping then went on a viral rant, reacting angrily to Friday's arrest of an alleged organiser and renewing his calls for followers to attend.



"There is going to be no other day after the 5th," Panayides said.



"Stand up and be there. They ruined our businesses. They've treated us like animals. They're kicking in doors without warrants and taking people away."



He and the other man have been bailed to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 4.



Meanwhile, a pregnant woman has filmed her arrest for allegedly inciting an anti-lockdown protest in regional Victoria.



The 28-year-old woman started live streaming on Facebook when police arrived at her home in the Ballarat suburb of Miners Rest, west of Melbourne, on Wednesday afternoon.



"You're under arrest in relation to incitement," an officer tells hers.



As another officer handcuffs her, the pyjama-clad mother of two hands over the phone to a male bystander and says she's due to attend an ultrasound appointment in an hour.



"I'm happy to delete the post. This is ridiculous," she says.



In a statement, Victoria Police said it was aware of a prohibited gathering planned for Ballarat on Saturday.



They confirmed the woman has since been charged with incitement and her mobile phone seized during Wednesday's raid.

