Pregnant woman claims she was served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's in Canada

Associated Press
A Canadian woman pregnant with her third child says she was served a cleaning agent at a McDonald's restaurant instead of the latte she ordered.

Sarah Douglas said this week that she was taking her son to a baseball tournament Sunday morning in the Alberta town of Lethbridge when they stopped at the McDonald's drive-thru for the coffee.

When she took a sip she knew something was wrong and pulled over to spit it out.

Douglas says she returned to the restaurant to complain and a staff member told her that two cleaning lines had been hooked up to the latte machine. Douglas then contacted Alberta Health Services.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's issued an apology on behalf of Dan Brown, the restaurant franchisee.

Poznan, Poland - March 18, 2016: McCafé is a coffee-house-style food and drink chain, owned by McDonald's.
McCafe coffee cups (file picture). Source: istock.com
Australia to oppose Japan's push to relax whaling ban - 'You do not need to kill whales to study them'
FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, as Manafort stands trial for charges that include tax evasion, the same crime that landed Capone in Alcatraz, the president took to twitter to complain that Manafort is being treated far harsher than "Public Enemy Number One." ((AP File Photo)

Trump suggests his former campaign manager being treated worse than mobster Al Capone
Bali, Indonesia - June 14, 2016: Scenery Of Police Siren On Top Of Kuta Police Vehicle Parked On The Street Without Anyone Inside The Vehicle In Bali Indonesia Southeast Asia

Protests erupt in Indonesia after teenage girl repeatedly raped by brother is jailed for abortion
00:34
The remarkable piece of equipment is located on the Three Gorges section of China’s Yangtze River.

Take a look at the world's largest ship-lift, capable of hoisting a 3000 tonne ship up 40 storeys

'It's tragic' - girl, 14-months-old, killed in dog attack at rural Aussie property

AAP
The family of a 14-month-old girl fatally mauled by a dog in country Victoria had only been in the township for a few months before her death.

The toddler was set upon by the family's German Wirehaired Pointer at a rural property at Neerim Junction, in the Gippsland region, early this morning.

The little girl died at the scene despite treatment by paramedics.

Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Joe Gauci said the dog had been seized by the local council, and the family had consented for it to be destroyed.

Counselling services for the community had been set up at the local hall, he said.

"When it's a young child, I think it's even harder for the community to take," he told reporters.

"It's tragic. It's a new family that's moved into our local area, and I don't know how you put words to it. It's just a tragic event that's happened. And we'll just work through it."

Chief executive officer of the shire, Alison Leighton, said the girl's death would "shake" the community.

"Neerim Junction ... is a tight-knit community and we certainly want to make sure that they feel council's support in a tragedy such as this," Ms Leighton said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the attack and will prepare a report for the coroner.

German Wirehaired Pointer (file picture).
German Wirehaired Pointer (file picture). Source: istock.com
Some New Zealanders are to have easier access to the US, after President Donald Trump signed the 'KIWI Act', welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Knowledgeable Innovators and Worthy Investors Act means New Zealanders have access to E1 and E2 visas.

It will mean business people have an option to renew their visa on a rolling basis if they qualify to enter the US multiple times over two years, rather than applying for a new visa on each visit. 

Ms Ardern said the lack of E1 and E2 visas had been a "major issue" for Kiwis trying to gain access into the US market. 

"The smooth passage of the KIWI Act was a sign of the strength of the New Zealand-United States relationship and I want to thank all those who made the passage of the Act possible," she said. 

"The US is critically important to New Zealand’s interests and this Act will help develop closer economic ties with the US. I thank the US Congress and President Trump for their support of the Act."

The White House released a statement today saying Mr Trump signed the agreement KIWI agreement, "provided New Zealand grants reciprocal treatment to US nationals". 

A composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump.
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS
