Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

AAP

A woman will give birth to her first child in jail after being sentenced over sex with a student almost half her age when she was a teacher at an elite Sydney private school.

The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.
Source: 9 NEWS

The 34-year-old - who is due to give birth to the child with her husband in May - pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual intercourse with a person under her care over three months in 2016 when she worked at Sydney Grammar School.

Her victim has said she made him feel harassed, stalked and unsafe at school, and more than a year after the former teacher's arrest his life is "inhibited", according to Judge Paul Lakatos.

The NSW District Court judge today jailed the woman for at least seven months, saying he considered there was no other alternative but a full-time prison term given the seriousness of her offences.

Judge Lakatos said he recognised the "sad result" that she would give birth to a child in custody.

The woman, who was married when she met up with the 17-year-old victim at her home, a classroom and a school storage cupboard, previously told the court she thought at the time they were involved in a "very mutual love affair".

She said they were both sad and lonely and she was motivated by the mistaken belief she was doing good by him and making him happy.

But the teenager in his victim impact statement said her domineering insistence made him feel he had few rights or personal choice in what was happening.

The judge accepted the "high-achieving" teacher didn't consciously plan to groom the boy and said she initially intended to help a "fellow lost soul" at a time when they were both affected by mental health issues.

But she crossed a line as things developed and prioritised her own needs over those of the victim, the judge said.

The court heard the teenager was scared to cut contact with the teacher because he knew of her depression and was worried she would self-harm.

When he did sever contact, the teacher bombarded him with messages including one which asked: "am I going to gaol?"

The victim in his statement said he used to be an easygoing, confident and happy person with wide-ranging interests, but had been irrevocably damaged and could never be that person again.
The woman, who previously told the court she was "deeply sorry", will be eligible for parole in September.

