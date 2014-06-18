 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

share

Source:

AAP

A pregnant woman is expected to be sentenced after having sex with a teenage student when she was a teacher at a prestigious Sydney school.

Pregnancy

The 34-year-old has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual intercourse with a person under her care over about three months in 2016 when she worked at Sydney Grammar School.

The woman, who met up with the 17-year-old victim at her home, a classroom and a school storage cupboard, previously told the NSW District Court she thought they were involved in a "very mutual love affair".

She said she'd since recognised she was committing sex offences against the boy, and was "deeply sorry".

Prosecutor Lara Gallagher earlier this week submitted that the woman's pregnancy, the birth of her child and any specialised needs the baby required after birth could be handled well in custody.

But the ex-teacher's barrister David McCallum said while Justice Health may have that aim, the Crown's submission was "somewhat ambitious".

Judge Paul Lakatos is scheduled to sentence the woman on Friday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:11
2
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster ride goes wrong

00:51
3
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

4
Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

01:05
5
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster ride goes wrong

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 