Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen,17, to be sentenced in Sydney

A pregnant woman is expected to be sentenced after having sex with a teenage student when she was a teacher at a prestigious Sydney school.

The 34-year-old has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual intercourse with a person under her care over about three months in 2016 when she worked at Sydney Grammar School.

The woman, who met up with the 17-year-old victim at her home, a classroom and a school storage cupboard, previously told the NSW District Court she thought they were involved in a "very mutual love affair".

She said she'd since recognised she was committing sex offences against the boy, and was "deeply sorry".

Prosecutor Lara Gallagher earlier this week submitted that the woman's pregnancy, the birth of her child and any specialised needs the baby required after birth could be handled well in custody.

But the ex-teacher's barrister David McCallum said while Justice Health may have that aim, the Crown's submission was "somewhat ambitious".

Judge Paul Lakatos is scheduled to sentence the woman on Friday.

