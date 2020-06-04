Pregnant elephant dies in India after eating explosive-filled pineapple - report

A pregnant elephant has reportedly died in India after being fed a pineapple filled with explosives.

A photo taken of the 15-year-old elephant by a local wildlife official before she died Source: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook

The pineapple exploded in the elephant's mouth when it bit into the fruit, causing it to die some time later on May 27, according to news agency India Today. The elephant was 15 years old.

The Kerala Forest Department has today said on Twitter that several suspects are being interrogated over the incident.

It said it will “leave no stone unturned to ensure max punishment to the offenders”.

Mohan Krishnan, a wildlife official who unsuccessfully tried to rescue the elephant, shared pictures of the pachyderm on his Facebook page.

The news of the elephant’s death has caused many to speak up around the country about the way animals are being treated.

Cricket greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have both shared their dismay on Twitter.

Kohli said he was “appalled to hear about what happened”, and called it a “cowardly” act. While Sharma said it was “heartbreaking” and “no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty”.