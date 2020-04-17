Pregnant British nurse dies of coronavirus - baby survives

A pregnant nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 has died after undergoing an emergency caesarean to save her child.

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust described Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong as "a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for".

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong. Source: GoFundMe

She died on Monday.

An internal staff email sent to her colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital says the decision to perform the caesarean came after her condition deteriorated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support of her husband and children, including her daughter Mary, who was born at the time of Ms Agyapong's death.

Just over $312,000 has been raised for her family so far, with more than 8000 donations since the page was created yesterday.

Channel 4 News, which first reported the tragedy, said doctors initially thought Ms Agyapong was showing signs of improving, but her symptoms got worse.