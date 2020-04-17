TODAY |

Pregnant British nurse dies of coronavirus - baby survives

Source:  AP and 1 NEWS

A pregnant nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 has died after undergoing an emergency caesarean to save her child.

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust described Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong as "a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for".

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong. Source: GoFundMe

She died on Monday.

An internal staff email sent to her colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital says the decision to perform the caesarean came after her condition deteriorated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support of her husband and children, including her daughter Mary, who was born at the time of Ms Agyapong's death. 

Just over $312,000 has been raised for her family so far, with more than 8000 donations since the page was created yesterday. 

Channel 4 News, which first reported the tragedy, said doctors initially thought Ms Agyapong was showing signs of improving, but her symptoms got worse.

The NHS Trust’s chief executive, David Carter, said that Ms Agyapong's little girl’s survival was a “beacon of light at this very dark time".

