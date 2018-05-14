 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Powerful storm kills at least 40 as it sweeps across India

share

Source:

Associated Press

Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying at least 40 people have been killed.

An uprooted tree from Sunday's sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018.

An uprooted tree from Sunday's sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 km/h today, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes.

Trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted from New Delhi's international airport as the storm blew into the city, turning the sky brown with dust and sand.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say 38 people were killed there. At least two more were killed in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he was "saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country."

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

00:51
The cow disease can cause a range of dire symptoms, including untreatable mastitis.

'It's shameful' – Jacinda Ardern unleashes on previous government as Mycoplasma bovis cattle disease spreads to Waikato

National's Tim van de Molen says farmers are frustrated with MPI.

02:07
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern releases letter outlining details of Winston Peters' six weeks as acting Prime Minister - and when he should contact her

Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.


00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 