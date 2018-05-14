Powerful storm kills at least 40 as it sweeps across India

Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying at least 40 people have been killed.

An uprooted tree from Sunday's sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 km/h today, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes.

Trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted from New Delhi's international airport as the storm blew into the city, turning the sky brown with dust and sand.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say 38 people were killed there. At least two more were killed in New Delhi.