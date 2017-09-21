 

Powerful Hurricane Maria destroys homes, triggers flooding in Puerto Rico

The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers today in an onslaught that could plunge the US territory deeper into financial crisis.

Electricity is out to the entire island which is home to more than 3.5 million people.
Leaving at least nine people dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Maria blew ashore in the morning (local time) near the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa as a Category 4 storm with winds of 250 km/h.

It punished the island of 3.4 million people with life-threatening winds for several hours, the second time in two weeks that Puerto Rico has felt the wrath of a hurricane.

"Once we're able to go outside, we're going to find our island destroyed," warned Abner Gomez, Puerto Rico's emergency management director.

"The information we have received is not encouraging. It's a system that has destroyed everything in its path."

As people waited in shelters or took cover inside stairwells, bathrooms and closets, Maria brought down cell towers and power lines, snapped trees, tore off roofs and unloaded at least 50cm of rain.

Widespread flooding was reported, with dozens of cars half-submerged in some neighborhoods and many streets turned into rivers.

People calling local radio stations reported that doors were being torn off their hinges and a water tank flew away.

More than 70,000 still had no power as Maria approached.

