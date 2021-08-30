Powerful Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida has blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US arriving near the barrier island of Grand Isle.

Large waves crash into the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. Source: Associated Press

The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 64 kilometres west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Arriving with a barometric pressure of 930 millibars, Ida preliminarily goes down as tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States based on wind speed.

Based on central pressure it is tied for ninth strongest US landfall.

Ida rapidly intensified overnight as it moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 72 kph to 230 kph in five hours.

Hurricane force winds started to strike Grand Isle on Monday morning.

Before power was lost on the Louisiana barrier island, a beachfront web camera showed the ocean steadily rising as growing waves churned and palm trees whipped.

More than 100,000 homes had lost power in Louisiana by noon and were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.

Wind tore at awnings and water began spilling out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans.

Officials there said Ida's swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to massive hurricane over three days left no time to organise a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Cars were parked on the median Sunday in New Orleans, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding.

Most businesses were closed, but Breads on Oak, located three blocks from the Mississippi River levee, was open and offering two-for-one deals to get as much of their baked goods sold as possible.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oooh, we need our hurricane pastries,'” co-owner Chamain O’Mahony said.

“So everyone’s coming out for hurricane food — biscuits and a lot of cinnamon rolls and brioche. You want treats. And you want bread.”

A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt in New Orleans. Source: Associated Press

Once conditions got too rough or the inventory ran out, O’Mahony and her husband planned to ride out the storm in an apartment they usually rent attached to the bakery.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients.

And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

Forecasters warned winds stronger than 185 kph were expected soon in Houma, a city of 33,000 that supports oil platforms in the Gulf and Gulfport, Mississippi, to the east of New Orleans was seeing the ocean rise and heavy rains bands.

Govenor John Bel Edwards vowed Louisiana's “resilient and tough people” would weather the storm.

Edwards said Louisiana officials were working to find hotel rooms for evacuees so that fewer had to stay in mass shelters.

He noted that during last year's hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida's arrival.

Comparisons to the August 30, 2005, landfall of Katrina weighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida.

A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi.

Ida’s hurricane force winds stretched less than 64 kilometres from the storm’s eye, or less than half the size of Katrina.

Officials stressed that the levee and drainage systems protecting New Orleans had been much improved since Katrina.

But they cautioned flooding was still possible, with up to 61 centimetres of rain forecast in some areas.

“Ida will most definitely be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin,’’ said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

“And, the worst of the storm will pass over New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which got the weaker side of Katrina.”

“Yikes! Ida leaves me stunned,” said Jeff Masters, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunter meteorologist and founder of Weather Underground.

He warned the region could face devastation to its infrastructure, which includes petrochemical sites and major ports.

The state’s 17 oil refineries account for nearly one-fifth of the US refining capacity and its two liquefied natural gas export terminals ship about 55 per cent of the nation’s total exports, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about about 43 kilometres northwest of Baton Rouge.

The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub of the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals and chemical manufacturing plants.