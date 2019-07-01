Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital Kabul, at least 50 injured

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul's downtown area near the US Embassy.

The explosion early Monday (local time) occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters.

Ambulance worker Mohammed Zahir said at least 50 people were wounded.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device.

Both the Taliban and ISIS operate in Kabul.