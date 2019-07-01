TODAY |

Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital Kabul, at least 50 injured

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul's downtown area near the US Embassy.

The explosion early Monday (local time) occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters.

Ambulance worker Mohammed Zahir said at least 50 people were wounded.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device.

Both the Taliban and ISIS operate in Kabul.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital, with smoke seen billowing from downtown area near US Embassy. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
3
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
4
Daniel Faitaua spoke to Tagata Pasifika about his family giving up their lives in New Zealand for London.
Daniel Faitaua speaks about family backing his career as he embarks on 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent job
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:29
The two leaders shook hands in pictures beamed worldwide.

Donald Trump describes meeting North Korea's meets Kim Jong Un at DMZ as 'wonderful'

00:24
The plane caught fire after the crash, officials said, and none of those on board survived.

Ten people dead after plane crash at airport in Texas
00:45
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend.

Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.

Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'