Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

Chileans living by the Arauco Province coastal areas are being evacuated after a 7.6 earthquake shook southern Chile
news

01:27
1
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Watch: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland


00:27
2
Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.

'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

3
Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

00:35
4
Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.

'Oh my god, it's dwarfed the Mount' – dozens of locals farewell massive cruise ship from Tauranga beach front

00:29
5
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
