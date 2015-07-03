Powerful 6.5 earthquake hits Philippines killing at least six, injuring hundreds

A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines has killed at least six people, injured more than 120 others, damaged buildings and an airport and knocked out power, officials said today.

The quake with a magnitude of 6.5 roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital of Surigao at a relatively shallow depth of 11 kilometres, said Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology.

Nearly 100 aftershocks have been felt, officials said, adding that schools were being reopened as evacuation centres for residents wary of returning to their damaged homes.

Solidum said the quake was set off by movement in the Philippine fault, which sits in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where quakes and volcanoes are common.

At least four people were killed, some after being hit by falling debris and blunt objects, provincial disaster-response official Gilbert Gonzales said.

At least 126 others were injured in Surigao city, about 700 kilometres southeast of Manila.

"We're still doing a rapid needs and damage assessment," Office of Civil Defense director Antonio Gonzales told The Associated Press.

Several mostly low-slung buildings and schools sustained cracks in the coastal city and a bridge collapsed in an outlying town.

Rescue teams were checking for possible casualties in a village called Poknoy in the city of 140,500 people, he said.

The city's airport was temporarily closed due to cracks in the runway, aviation officials said.