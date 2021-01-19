TODAY |

Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Argentina, Chile border

Source:  Associated Press

A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile today, shaking people in parts of both countries.

Argentina earthquake map. Source: USGS

There were no early reports of injuries as some power outages were reported in the quake area.

The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4. Its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres southwest of the town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometres.

The quake was followed a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about a quarter hour later, the USGS said.

Argentine media said there were reports of damage to some buildings in the Pocito area and at least one road being disrupted, but there were no indications of injuries.

Electricity also failed in spots and some goods were shaken from supermarket shelves, the reports add.

Strong movement was felt in Chile's capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometres from the area hit by the quake. Chilean officials said there were no damage reported in that nation.

