 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Potholes responsible for deaths of 10 people a day last year in India

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia

Potholes have caused the deaths of 10 people in India every day last year - more than deaths by terrorist attacks, road minister Mansuk Mandaviya said as MPs debated the country's shocking road safety record.

In 2017 alone, 3597 people have been killed and 25,000 were injured due to incidents caused by potholes, the Guardian reports.

On July 9, a 40-year-old Mumbai woman was killed after the scooter she was riding plunged into a large pothole, causing her to lose her balance. She was thrown off her vehicle into the path of an oncoming bus.

Potholes are a common occurrence in the country, and drivers have learned to swerve violently to avoid them, causing further accidents.

However, MPs were told that they are often hard to spot at night and, during the monsoon, they can become flooded with water, making them even more dangerous.

Last week, judges said more people have died from pothole-related incidents than terrorist attacks.




 

Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

'I'm feeling in better shape' - Joseph Parker on fitness and strength ahead of must-win bout
5

'It was really special' - NZ Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou on playing against Fiji
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:00
Charlie Rowley said his partner Dawn complained of a headache 15 minutes after spraying the nerve agent on her wrists.

Watch: 'I went into the bathroom and found her there' – Novichok survivor tells of partner spraying substance she thought was perfume on her wrists
00:28
A five-year-old in Melbourne has barely survived emergency surgery after swallowing 30 fridge magnets.

Kiwi mum tearfully describes the 'guilt' after son nearly dies from swallowing magnets
00:19
Ms Trump split from the company a year ago when she began her role as White House senior advisor.

Ivanka Trump clothing company shutting down following ethics restrictions
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Bodies found clasped in hugs as Greek wildfires kill at least 74 - 'Like a vision from hell'
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Last witness to see Kim Richmond alive, along with partner accused of her murder, takes stand in Hamilton court

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'