Potholes responsible for deaths of 10 people a day last year in India

Potholes have caused the deaths of 10 people in India every day last year - more than deaths by terrorist attacks, road minister Mansuk Mandaviya said as MPs debated the country's shocking road safety record.

In 2017 alone, 3597 people have been killed and 25,000 were injured due to incidents caused by potholes, the Guardian reports.

On July 9, a 40-year-old Mumbai woman was killed after the scooter she was riding plunged into a large pothole, causing her to lose her balance. She was thrown off her vehicle into the path of an oncoming bus.

Potholes are a common occurrence in the country, and drivers have learned to swerve violently to avoid them, causing further accidents.

However, MPs were told that they are often hard to spot at night and, during the monsoon, they can become flooded with water, making them even more dangerous.