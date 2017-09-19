 

Potentially 'catastrophic' Hurricane Maria nearing already battered Caribbean

Associated Press

Hurricane Maria grew into a Category 3 storm overnight as it barrelled toward a potentially devastating collision with islands in the eastern Caribbean.

This Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 7:45 p.m EDT, shows Hurricane Maria as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Maria swiftly grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the coming hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. (NASA via AP)

GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 7:45 p.m EDT, shows Hurricane Maria as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Forecasters warned it was likely to grow even stronger.

The storm is following closely in the tracks of the destructive Hurricane Irma.
The storm was on a path that would take it near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Maria could hit Puerto Rico on Thursday as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, said Ernesto Morales with the US National Weather Service in San Juan.

"This storm promises to be catastrophic for our island," he said. "All of Puerto Rico will experience hurricane force winds."

The US National Hurricane Center said Maria had maximum sustained winds of 120 mp/h overnight.

It was centered about 150 kilometres east-southeast of Dominica - or 95 kilometres east of Martinique - and heading west-northwest at 10 mp/h.

Hurricane warnings were posted for the US and British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique and St. Lucia.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Anguilla.

