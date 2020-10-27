Potential Covid-19 vaccine to be manufactured in Australia from tomorrow

A Covid-19 vaccine is yet to achieve clinical approval, but doses will start to be manufactured in Australia next week.

Doctor wearing on surgical gloves. Source: Associated Press

CSL today confirmed it will commence manufacturing the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine candidate in Victoria from tomorrow.

The ASX-listed biotechnology company has separate contracts with AstraZeneca and the federal government to manufacture approximately 30 million doses of the AZD1222 vaccine.

The first doses are planned for release in the first half of 2021, pending the outcome of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

The vaccine will not be released for use until the relevant clinical trial and manufacturing data are reviewed and approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

CSL chief scientific officer Dr Andrew Nash said the announcement marked an important milestone and the end of "many months of around-the-clock preparation".

"There's still a long way to go and our first priority resolutely remains the safety and efficacy of the vaccines we produce," Nash said in a statement today.