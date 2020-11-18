Possible Covid-19 outbreak in South Australia as NSW records 98 cases

A school in Adelaide's north is closed and concerns have been raised about a possible Covid-19 case at a suburban hospital as South Australians remain on high alert for possible infections.



Adelaide's CBD. Source: istock.com

The Elizabeth Vale School says it has been informed that a member of its community may have come in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.



It says it will remain closed to allow SA Health to establish if there is any risk to the community.



At the same time there have been reports today that a patient at Modbury Hospital has returned a positive test, though it may be the result of virus shedding from an old infection.



The hospital's emergency department is in lockdown and a number of staff have been placed in quarantine as a precaution.



The possible infections came after SA revised border restrictions because of a positive case of the virus in Mildura in Victoria's west.



People who came to SA from Mildura since July 11 will now be required to quarantine for 14 days and get three Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 98 new local cases of Covid-19 and 37 people were circulating in the community during some or all of their infectious period.

The cases were diagnosed from 75,845 tests carried out in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the number of circulating cases was the number she was "really keen to nudge" lower.

"We need to get ahead of that number in order to reduce the number of cases in the community to zero," she said today.

The premier has warned there could be a lag of between five or six days until the number of Covid-19 cases begins to drop, after the government introduced tough new restrictions.



Tradies across Greater Sydney have now downed tools, with construction sites shutting down for two weeks.

