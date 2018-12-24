'Possibility' there was no drone after thousands of travellers' plans disrupted after Gatwick Airport sighting

London's Gatwick Airport was operating without problems today after drone sitings brought incoming and outgoing flights to a standstill over multiple days and police cleared two local residents who were arrested as suspects.

Sussex Police were hopeful they had halted the disruptive and costly drone incursions during one of the heaviest travel periods of the year with Saturday's arrests of a couple who live near the airport. But they were released today, and police said they were no longer suspects.

Jason Tingley from Sussex Police told the BBC that there was "always a possibility that there may not have been any genuine drone activity in the first place".



Tens of thousands of passengers suffered through long flight delays or were stranded by cancellations after two drones first were spotted above the airfield at Gatwick on Thursday, prompting an immediate suspension of all air traffic.

Airport authorities consider drones a menace because they could damage a plane in flight or be sucked into a plane's engine, causing a deadly crash. Police told Sky News Sunday that a damaged drone had been found near Gatwick and may provide useful forensic clues.

After the shutdown extended into Friday, increased military protection was brought in Thursday night to watch for more drones while planes resumed taking off and landing at Britain's second-busiest airport.

The government has kept the details of the security operation secret, but the military equipment is thought to offer better tracking capabilities and give authorities early warning if drones near Gatwick, located 45 kilometres south of London.

At the airport today, flight arrival and departure boards showed fewer delays than yesterday. Additional tracking gear at the periphery of the runway and an increased police presence were the only clear signs of the headaches experienced there in the past four days. But officials have stepped up surveillance of the surrounding airspace behind-the-scenes.

British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said the unspecified "military measures" have bolstered confidence that the airport will be able to remain open without further interruptions. But anti-drone technology is a relatively new, imperfect field, Grayling said.



It is not clear how officials will respond if another drone gets too close. The best guide may be what happened on Friday night, when the airport was shut down for 70 minutes after a drone was spotted. The military deployment allowed the airport to reopen relatively quickly, authorities have said.



No confirmed drone incursions have taken place since then — a factor that led many to assume police had found the responsible operators when they arrested the two suspects yesterday.

That hope ended today when the couple — a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman — was allowed to return to their home in Crawley, a 5-minute drive from Gatwick.

Sussex Chief Detective Jason Tingley said he' was satisfied the two were not involved. He is hoping a tip will provide a crucial lead.

"We ask for the public's continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick," he said.

Tingley said police did not identify the suspects but The Mail on Sunday tabloid named them and published a large front-page photo of them with the headline, "Are These the Morons Who Ruined Christmas?"

The crisis at Gatwick marked the first time drones caused sustained disruption at a major airport. There is not much data on the dangers drones pose to airplanes because they are a relatively new phenomenon.

Police say the motive for the drone incursion is not yet known but they do not believe it is "terror-related."