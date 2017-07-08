'Positive chemistry' between Trump and Putin in first meeting, lasting two hours

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "positive chemistry" during their first meeting.

Source: Associated Press

Trump and Putin met for more than two hours today at an international summit in Germany. It was only scheduled to last 30 minutes.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Source: Associated Press

Tillerson said the meeting was "very constructive." He added that "there was so much to talk about" that neither leader "wanted to stop."

The top US diplomat also said that First Lady Melania Trump was sent into the meeting at one point to see her husband and "get him out."

But Tillerson said the meeting lasted another hour after that, joking that "clearly she failed."

The Russians have also asked the US for proof and evidence of their alleged interference in the 2016 election, which Russia denies.

Tillerson said the president pressed Putin on the issue and that they'd agreed to follow-up meetings.

That includes a new working group on cybersecurity and election interference.