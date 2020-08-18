TODAY |

Portugal's president helps with rescue of two young girls off beach

Source:  Associated Press

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hit the beach and the headlines at the weekend as he assisted in the rescue of two young girls in southern Portugal.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, 71, was pictured swimming to their capsized canoe. Source: Breakfast

Rebelo de Sousa is already known in his home country for his swimming skills and for being a man of the people.

He is often seen alone on the beach near his home, in stores or at the cinema, chatting with people.

In May, a photograph of Rebelo de Sousa waiting in line wearing a mask at a local store became viral.

The Portuguese president is on a work holiday tour, visiting all Portuguese regions during summertime to show his support for the tourism sector, during the Covid-19 pandemic.   

The Portuguese are accustomed to catching informal glimpses of their political leaders.

Previous heads of state Mario Soares and Jorge Sampaio, in the 1980s and 1990s, routinely went out unattended, reportedly causing alarm among their security detail.

