TODAY |

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to her work in promoting UK interests around the world

Source:  Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honour her services to diplomacy.

A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II by artist Miriam Escofet. Source: Associated Press

The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the Queen's work in promoting UK interests all over the world.

The Queen saw the painting on her computer screen, and observed that a tea cup in the portrait lacked a key ingredient: tea. Escofet told the monarch that she had included the insignia of the FCO on the cup.

“She seemed to react very positively to it,’’ Escofet said.

“She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this.’’

The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office handled the shock wave of the coronavirus pandemic and brought thousands of British tourists home from far-flung travels.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a video call to watch the official unveiling of a new portrait of herself by artist Miriam Escofet. Source: Associated Press

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
North Korea reports first suspected Covid-19 case, blames defector illegally crossing border from South
2
'Tax is love' - Green Party leaders want to see taxes increased to build fairer NZ
3
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
4
No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today
5
New book lays bare Prince Harry and Meghan's tough farewell from royal family
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hanna nears hurricane strength, headed for Texas coast

Victoria records five virus deaths, 357 Covid-19 cases

Dozens fined after attending New South Wales music event as Covid-19 numbers rise

Immigrants' rights groups sue Trump over order on district drawing