TODAY |

Porsche driver facing charges over Melbourne crash in which police officers died wants bail

Source:  AAP

A Porsche driver who allegedly told a dying police officer "amazing, absolutely amazing" while filming a fatal Melbourne crash wants bail.

Richard Pusey (wearing face mask). Source: Nine

Richard Pusey allegedly taunted Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, saying "all I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car" on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on April 22.

The officer and three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, died when a truck ploughed into the group as they were impounding Pusey's car.

The 41-year-old had allegedly been pulled over for speeding at 149km/h and tested positive to ice and cannabis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mohinder Singh, 47, is in custody over the horror April 22 crash on a Melbourne freeway. Source: Nine

Pusey is expected to apply for bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Other charges include the destruction of evidence, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to exchange details and three counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The accused truck driver, Mohinder Singh, remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

World
Australia
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand could use 'another week or two' at Level 3
2
Sydney woman left distraught after travel exemption to see ailing mum approved, but after she dies
3
Pair of major banks slashing mortgage rates to below three per cent
4
Courier contractor employment case a 'human rights issue', lawyers say
5
PM outlines Level 2 rules - 'You'll no longer need to stick to your bubble'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:41

Mutated coronavirus strain threatens effectiveness of future vaccines

Ruby Princess, linked to Covid-19 deaths in Australia after visiting NZ, sails into Manila Bay

Police seek help identifying Northland thief who took car with sleeping infant inside
02:20

WHO warns the world: Nations that rush out of lockdown could suffer for it