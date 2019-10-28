Porn viewers in Australia may be subject to face scans

Australia's powerful domestic security agency has suggested using face scans to confirm people's age before they watch online pornography.

The Department of Home Affairs has also suggested using the technology to restrict access to gambling sites.

The department has suggested checking ages by matching a person's photo with a document already logged with Home Affairs, such as a driver's license.

"This could assist in age verification, for example by preventing a minor from using their parent's driver licence to circumvent age verification controls," it wrote to a parliamentary committee investigating the idea.

The United Kingdom this month abandoned plans to introduce a nationwide age verification system for online pornography, after years of technical troubles and concerns from privacy campaigners.

Closer to home, the Home Affairs proposal would piggyback off a separate proposed facial recognition scheme being pursued by the federal government.

The government wants agencies, banks and phone companies to be able to use the technology.