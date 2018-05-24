Porn actress who is suing Trump for defamation receives key to the city in West Hollywood

It's Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood, California.

Stormy Daniels shows the Key during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Source: Associated Press

Mayor John Duran presented the porn actress with the key to the city today outside an adult boutique called Chi Chi LaRue's.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. She's suing Trump for defamation and to invalidate a confidentiality agreement Daniels signed before the 2016 presidential election.

A photo of Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels. Source: Supplied

West Hollywood has a large gay population and has passed several resolutions opposing Trump administration policies.

A city announcement called Daniels a leader in the Trump resistance movement.