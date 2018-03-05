Populist 5-Star Movement projected as Italy's top party, but fails to gain majority

Projections from Italy's election indicate that the populist 5-Star Movement was the top party but hasn't received the majority it would need to govern alone.

RAI State TV's first projections with seven per cent of the vote counted showed the 5-Star Movement with 31.8 percent of the vote.

The projection did not look at how coalitions fared in today's election.

The anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League had 15.9 per cent of the vote and its coalition partner, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, came in at 14.2 per cent.

The Democratic Party, which is leading the current government, had just 19.6 per cent.