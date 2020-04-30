TODAY |

Popularity of TikTok soars becoming the most downloaded app of 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

Before lockdowns around the globe had even started to kick in, TikTok’s popularity as a social media platform had been skyrocketing. 

With more and more countries quarantining its population to stop the spread of Covid-19, thousands are flocking to the app to pass the time.

Despite the positive benefits of the app, it has been criticised for its lack of action to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform. 

TikTok has installed a Covid-19 sticker on serious videos, directing users to official sources of information but people largely flock to the app for positive content. 

Users can be watching comedic or inspirational videos for several hours a day, with that increasing during lockdown. 

What might seem like a little bit of fun on TikTok, is also a record of what many people’s lives have been like during the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We’re just at the beginning of understanding what we should be doing to make sure we retain enough to enable those in the future to understand how we dealt with the Covid crisis,” says Professor Dame Wendy Hall from Southampton University told the BBC.

The app has become the most downloaded of 2020 with a record number of downloads in February alone.

