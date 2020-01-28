TODAY |

Popular US Mexican food chain Chipotle hit with 13,000 child labour violations

Source:  Associated Press

Chipotle was hit with a $US1.3 million fine over more than 13,000 child labour violations at its Massachusetts restaurants, the state's attorney general announced today.

Chipotle meal. Source: Chipotle

Attorney General Maura Healey ordered the largest child labour penalty ever issued by the state against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 child labour violations in its more than 50 locations.

“Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants,” Healey said in a statement.

“We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labour laws and put young people at risk.”

The fine detailed that Chipotle had employees under the age of 18 working past midnight and for more than 48 hours a week.

Teenagers told investigators their hours of work were so long that it was preventing them from keeping up with their schoolwork. The company also regularly hired minors without work permits.

The settlement total is closer to $US2 million, including penalties for earned sick time violations in which managers granted employees paid time off only for certain illnesses.

The violations also include failure to keep accurate records and pay timely wages. Lastly, the company was ordered a voluntary $US500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
2
Tauranga Home riddled with bullets as two suspected gang shootings occur in Bay of Plenty
3
Babies born with brain damage after 'poor care' at Hutt Valley DHB maternity ward
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Crusaders flag positional switch for Jack Goodhue for Super Rugby Round 1
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Death toll from China coronavirus now over 100, cases over 4000

Kobe Bryant's helicopter pilot tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash
00:31

Prince William honours great-grandmother's courage in hiding Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Greece

Around 400 Australian citizens in China register for coronavirus evacuation