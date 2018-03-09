Popular Australian TV host quits live on air as co-host holds back tears

Australian morning talk show host, Jessica Rowe surprised viewers and co-hosts as she announced her departure from Channel 10 show Studio 10 on air this morning.

"I've decided to leave Studio 10," Rowe started.

The announcement left co-host Joe Hildebrand in tears, as Rowe told viewers the decision had been "very hard" but was made to spend more time with her family.

"I want to be a more present mum for my girls. Allegra and Giselle, they need their mum."

Rowe told viewers she had spoken with her husband about the decision, Channel Nine journalist Peter Overton.

Overton posted on Twitter in support of his wifes decision saying "my admiration for Jessica knows no bounds".