Pope visits father of 3-year-old Syrian refugee who drowned trying to flee to Europe

Source:  Associated Press

Pope Francis has met with the father of a Alan Kurdi, a three-year old Syrian boy who drowned crossing the Mediterranean Sea and whose image drew global attention to the plight of refugees fleeing to Europe.

Pope Francis speaks to Abdullah Kurdi, left, father of Alan Kurdi, a 3-year old Syrian boy who's image made headlines after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. Source: Associated Press

Following a Mass in the Iraqi city of Irbil, Francis met with Abdullah Kurdi and spent a long time with him, the Vatican said.

Through an interpreter, the pope listened to Kurdi’s story and expressed sympathy for the loss of his family. Abdullah thanked the pope for his words.

Alan Kurdi (left) drowned trying to make a sea crossing, alongside his brother Galib (right) and their mother. Source: Associated Press

The Kurdi family, who fail from Kobane in Syria, took the route of many Syrian and other migrants in 2015 by sea in a small boat from Turkey heading for Greece. When their boat capsized, Alan Kurdi, one of his brothers and his mother perished.

Source: BBC

The image of Alan's body, washed up on Turkish shores, came to symbolise the perilous journey to Europe and drew international condemnation. The father now runs a charity in Irbil.

World
Middle East
Religion
Immigration
