Pope tells gay man 'God made you like this'

Pope Francis' reported comments to a gay man that "God made you like this" have been embraced by the LGBT community as another sign of Francis' desire to make gays feel welcomed and loved in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis Source: Associated Press

In an interview with the Associated Press Monday, Juan Carlos Cruz said he spoke to Francis about his homosexuality during their meetings at the Vatican.

Cruz was the main whistleblower in Chile's clerical sex abuse and cover-up scandal, and met last month with Francis to discuss it.

Cruz, a victim of a priest, said he had been discredited by Chile's bishops for being gay and told Francis of the pain their slander caused.