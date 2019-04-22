TODAY |

Pope requires sex abuse to be reported to church, not police

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Religion

Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-up by their superiors to church authorities, in a new effort to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks.

Abuse victims and their advocates said it was a step forward, but not enough since it doesn't require the crimes to be reported to police and essentially tasks bishops discredited for mishandling abuse for decades with policing their own.

The new law provides whistle-blower protections for anyone making a report and requires all dioceses around the world to have a system in place to receive the claims confidentially.

And it outlines procedures for conducting preliminary investigations when the accused is a bishop, cardinal or religious superior.

It's the latest effort by Francis to respond to the global eruption of the sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has devastated the credibility of the Catholic hierarchy and his own papacy.

And it provides a new legal framework for US bishops as they prepare to adopt accountability measures next month to respond to the scandal there.

"People must know that bishops are at the service of the people," said Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Vatican's longtime sex crimes prosecutor. "They are not above the law, and if they do wrong, they must be reported."

The decree requires the world's 415,000 Catholic priests and 660,000 religious sisters to inform church authorities when they learn or have "well-founded motives to believe" that a cleric or sister has engaged in sexual abuse of a minor, sexual misconduct with an adult, possession of child pornography — or that a superior has covered up any of those crimes.

It doesn't require them to report to police, however. The Vatican has long argued that different legal systems in different countries make a universal reporting law impossible, and that imposing one could endanger the church in places where Catholics are a persecuted minority.

But the procedures do for the first time put into universal church law that clergy must obey civil reporting requirements where they live, and that their obligation to report to the church in no way interferes with that.


Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
2
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
3
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
MORE FROM
World
MORE
North Korea missile (file picture).

South Korea claims North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile
00:42
Five-year-old Ahmad Rahman lost one of his legs in a landmine explosion when he was eight -months-old.

Watch: Touching video shows Afghan boy dancing on new artificial leg

The disappearance of Lynette Dawson has been the subject of online podcast The Teacher’s Pet.

Teacher's Pet podcast journalist Hedley Thomas accused of shredding case material
02:00
The flight, which departed from Sydney, will result in no rubbish in landfills, the company says.

Qantas Sydney to Adelaide journey the world's first zero-waste flight