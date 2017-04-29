Pope reaches out to Muslim leaders in Egypt after Christian massacre

Pope Francis is urging Egypt's tiny Catholic community to be good and merciful to their fellow Egyptians, saying "the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity!"

Francis made the comments during Mass yesterday at the Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on the second and final day of his quick trip to Egypt.

On Friday, he comforted Egypt's Christian community after a spate of attacks by Islamic militants, and demanded that Muslim leaders renounce religious fanaticism that leads to violence.

Francis offered a more pastoral tone Saturday in meeting with his own Catholic flock, who number around 250,000. In his homily, he urged them to not be hypocritical in their faith.