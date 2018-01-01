Pope Francis laments wars, injustices that 'ruined' 2017

Bidding 2017 farewell, Pope Francis decried wars, injustices, social and environmental degradation and other man-made ills which he said spoiled the year.

Francis presided over a New Year's Eve prayer service in St Peter's Basilica - a traditional occasion to give thanks in the final hours of the year.

In his homily, the pontiff said God had given to us a 2017 "whole and sound,'' but that "we humans in many ways ruined and hurt it with works of death, lies and injustices."

"The wars are the flagrant sign of this repeated and absurd pride," he said.

"But so are all the little and big offences against life, truth, brotherhood, that cause multiple forms of human, social and environmental degradation."

Francis added: "We want to, and must assume, before God, our brothers and Creation our responsibility" for the harm.

Despite the gloom, Francis said "gratitude prevails" thanks to those who "cooperate silently for the common good."

He singled out parents and educators who try to raise young people with a sense of responsible ethics.

After the solemn basilica service, Francis strolled outside, briskly crisscrossing St Peter's Square to shake hands and banter with well-wishers, and kiss babies held by some of the thousands of faithful who waited for hours for a glimpse of him.

The evening was warm, and Francis went without the white coat an aide carried for him. During his nearly hour-long walkabout outdoors, he stopped to admire a life-sized Nativity scene in the middle of the square.