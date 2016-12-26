 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Pope Francis demands protection for migrants as sea rescue continues

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pope Francis is demanding that "every possible measure" be taken to protect young refugees as he marks the church's World Day of Migrants a day after the latest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck.

Pope Francis wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and those who lost loved ones to terrorism.

Source: Associated Press

Italy's coast guard says only four people survived the sinking of a migrant ship off Libya's coast Saturday.

An estimated 100 people were aboard and only eight bodies have been recovered.

Search and recovery efforts continued Sunday.

In his Sunday noon blessing, Francis recalled that the theme of this year's migrant day message concerned the vulnerability of young migrants, "our young brothers" whom often flee home alone and face "so many dangers."

He said: "We must adopt every possible measure to guarantee young migrants protection and defence, as well as integration."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:30
2
Taranaki beat heavy favourites Auckland 22-17 in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua.

Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

00:27
3
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

02:20
4
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


01:43
5
Congressman John Lewis has spoken out against the president-elect, saying he isn't a legitimate president.

Donald Trump slammed for Twitter attack on civil rights icon

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ