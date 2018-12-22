TODAY |

Pope Francis begins busy festive week with message to forgo greed, gluttony and materialism this Christmas

Associated Press
Topics
World
Religion

Pope Francis urged Christians overnight to forgo the greed, gluttony and materialism of Christmas and to focus instead on its message of simplicity, charity and love.

Francis celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, opening a busy week for the pope that includes a Christmas Day message and blessing, a December 26 prayer, New Year's Eve vespers and a January 1 Mass.

During his homily overnight, Francis lamented that many people find their life's meaning in possessions when the biblical story of Christ's birth emphasizes that God appeared to people who were poor when it came to earthly possessions, but faithful.

"Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity," Francis said, dressed in simple white vestments.

"An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when paradoxically a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive," he said.

Francis has focused on the world's poor and downtrodden, its refugees and marginalized, during his five-year papacy.

The Catholic Church's first pope from Latin American instructed the Vatican to better care for the homeless around Rome, opening a barber shop, shower and medical clinic for them in the embracing colonnade of St. Peter's Square.

To extend his outreach this Christmas, Francis sent his trusted secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to Iraq to celebrate with the country's long-suffering Christians.

Catholics are among the religious minorities targeted for Islamic State-inspired violence that has driven tens of thousands from their homes.

Parolin met in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. He is scheduled in the coming days to travel to northern Iraq to meet with Kurdish leaders in Irbil and to celebrate Mass in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh plains, near Mosul, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican has for years expressed concern about the exodus of Christians from communities that have existed since the time of Jesus, and urged them to return when security conditions permit.

Francis is likely to refer to the plight of Christians in Iraq and Syria during his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) speech. He is scheduled to deliver it tonight from the loggia of St. Peter's and again at Mass on New Year's Day, which the church marks as its world day for peace.

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with Vatican employees, in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Francis, earlier Friday, during his annual Christmas meeting with the Vatican bureaucracy, dedicated his speech to abuse, evidence that a year of devastating revelations has shaken his papacy and caused a crisis of confidence in the Catholic hierarchy. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with Vatican employees after his annual Christmas meeting with the Vatican bureaucracy, in which he dedicated his speech to abuse. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Temporary fences are put in place after a car drove off a bridge into Whanganui River.
Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after car goes off bridge, police dive squad to conduct search this afternoon
2
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
3
Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition
4
For anyone allergic to bees, getting rid of them can be a matter of life and death.
Kiwi bee farmer seeking compensation after bees 'cooked' while being couriered
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Heavy rain for most of the North Island to continue today after massive downpour overnight
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:39
Yesterday’s giant wave, triggered by an underwater landslide, slammed the coast with little warning.

Death toll from Indonesia tsunami has now surpassed 280, officials say
Mortuary employees carry the body of Jakelin Caal Maquin after her remains were repatriated to Guatemala, at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Caal Maquin, 7, died in a Texas hospital two days after being taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Body of migrant child, 7, who died in US custody returned home to Guatemala

Two Costa Rican fishermen rescued by cruise ship after three weeks adrift

Disgraced German reporter could face fraud charges after soliciting donations from readers