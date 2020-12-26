Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob's attack on US Capitol

Pope Francis has told an Italian broadcaster that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the US Capitol due to the democratic traditions of the United States.

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on Christmas eve, at St Peter's basilica at the Vatican. Source: Associated Press

The pope said in an interview with Mediaset, which airs today, that even "in the most mature reality, there is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good".

In a brief excerpt posted on Mediaset’s website yesterday, Francis said, “Thank God this exploded” into the open “so it can be seen, so it can be remedied".



"This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people involved," he said of the rioting and violence on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Supporters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol as Congress was finalising President-elect Joe Biden's victory, believing Trump's false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer.

“Violence is always like this, isn't it?" the pontiff said.

“No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history.