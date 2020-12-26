TODAY |

Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob's attack on US Capitol

Source:  Associated Press

Pope Francis has told an Italian broadcaster that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the US Capitol due to the democratic traditions of the United States.

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on Christmas eve, at St Peter's basilica at the Vatican. Source: Associated Press

The pope said in an interview with Mediaset, which airs today, that even "in the most mature reality, there is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good".

In a brief excerpt posted on Mediaset’s website yesterday, Francis said, “Thank God this exploded” into the open “so it can be seen, so it can be remedied".

"This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people involved," he said of the rioting and violence on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Supporters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol as Congress was finalising President-elect Joe Biden's victory, believing Trump's false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer.

“Violence is always like this, isn't it?" the pontiff said.

“No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history.

"But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups ... that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence.”

World
UK and Europe
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
'We're not giving up' - Dunedin couple desperately searching for beloved dogs missing for over a year
2
Rise in number of UK Covid-19 variant, first case of South African strain among 31 new cases at border
3
Woman who completed Melbourne isolation then flew to Queensland tests positive for UK Covid-19 strain
4
Spate of shark sightings near Waihi Beach where fatal attack took place
5
Shoppers flee after armed robbery at Auckland mall
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Arson squad investigating after woman, three kids dead in Melbourne house fire
00:59

'I've looked death in the eye' - Kiwi conservationist out of Costa Rica hospital after poisonous snake bite

Squelched by Twitter, Donald Trump seeks new online megaphone

Fire in Indian hospital kills 10 newborn babies