TODAY |

Pope demands food aid reach starving people of Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region

Source:  Associated Press

Pope Francis demanded today that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food deliveries and other assistance.

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer. Source: Associated Press

Francis called for an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, the return of social harmony and for “all food aid and health care assistance to be guaranteed”.

Speaking at his Sunday noon blessing (today NZT), Francis said he was thinking of the people of Tigray who have been “struck by a grave humanitarian crisis that has exposed the poorest to famine. Today there is famine! There is hunger!”

An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Source: Associated Press

The United Nations and aid groups say more than 350,000 people in Tigray face famine and 2 million more are a step away from the worst famine since 2011 in Somalia. Farmers, aid workers and local officials say food has been turned into a weapon of war, with soldiers blocking or stealing food aid.

More than 2 million of Tigray’s 6 million people have already fled, unable to harvest their crops. The war in Tigray started in November, shortly before the harvest season, as an attempt by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to disarm the region’s rebellious leaders.

On one side are guerrillas loyal to the ousted and now-fugitive leaders of Tigray. On the other are Ethiopian government troops, allied troops from neighbouring Eritrea and militias from Ethiopia’s Amhara ethnic group who see themselves as rivals to the Tigrayan guerillas.

World
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Auckland
2
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
3
'This is our story' - Daughter of mosque attacks victim says film on Ardern is hurtful to Muslims
4
Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in 'suspicious' Wellington fire
5
'I love you man' - Israel Adesanya dedicates victory to late sparring partner Fau Vake
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:37

Boris Johnson voices caution over Covid-19 restrictions easing in England

Fiji Covid-19: 47 new cases confirmed, over 900 since April outbreak

Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365 days straight to 'relieve stress'
17:19

International prosecutor issues warning about ongoing denial of Rwandan Genocide