Pope apologises after video shows him losing patience with well-wisher, slapping her hand

Source:  Associated Press

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her.

The woman yanked the 83-year-old towards her while he greeted those gathered for New Years celebrations. Source: Associated Press

In his new year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square overnight, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square earlier this week night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope's hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks overnight, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example" he gave in the incident.

